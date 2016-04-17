Marchisio to miss Euro 2016 with knee injury

Juventus have confirmed midfielder Claudio Marchisio has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, ruling the Italy international out of Euro 2016.

Marchisio, who only this month returned from a calf injury, was taken off on a stretcher during the first half of Juventus' 4-0 Serie A victory at home against Palermo on Sunday.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said after the match that he feared a "serious" injury for the 30-year-old and the club has revealed Marchisio will have surgery on his left knee in the coming days.

"An MRI scan has confirmed that Claudio Marchisio has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee," a Juventus statement read.

"He will undergo surgery in the next few days."

Italy, who have been drawn with Belgium, Republic of Ireland and Sweden in Group E at Euro 2016, could also be without Marco Verratti for the tournament, with the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder having missed two months of action with a groin injury.