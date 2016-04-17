Marchisio to miss Euro 2016 with knee injury
Italy midfielder Claudio Marchisio is set to miss Euro 2016 after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in Juventus' win against Palermo.
Juventus have confirmed midfielder Claudio Marchisio has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, ruling the Italy international out of Euro 2016.
Marchisio, who only this month returned from a calf injury, was taken off on a stretcher during the first half of Juventus' 4-0 Serie A victory at home against Palermo on Sunday.
Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said after the match that he feared a "serious" injury for the 30-year-old and the club has revealed Marchisio will have surgery on his left knee in the coming days.
"An MRI scan has confirmed that Claudio Marchisio has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee," a Juventus statement read.
"He will undergo surgery in the next few days."
Italy, who have been drawn with Belgium, Republic of Ireland and Sweden in Group E at Euro 2016, could also be without Marco Verratti for the tournament, with the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder having missed two months of action with a groin injury.
