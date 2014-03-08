Marchisio not motivated by Viola revenge

Antonio Conte's men have been in supreme form in Italy's top flight this season, and look set to claim a third straight league title after opening up an 11-point gap to second-placed Roma.

Juventus have lost just once in Serie A this season, that coming in a 4-2 defeat to Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi in the reverse fixture in October.

Juve have gone 18 league matches without losing since that setback, dropping points on just two occasions.

Sunday's clash at the Juventus Stadium marks the first of three encounters between the teams this month, with the rivals also meeting in the last 16 of the UEFA Europa League.

Marchisio insists the defeat to the Viola does not provide extra motivation to beat Vincenzo Montella's side, but the midfielder is more interested in making another statement of intent.

"It won't be a chance for revenge as far as we are concerned," he said at a function for Hugo Boss. "But it is an important game and an opportunity to send another signal for the season.

"This is a fundamental phase of the campaign, as we will face Fiorentina three times and decide how our season goes.

"We'll aim to give our best in the Europa League too, as the effort and concentration will be the same, regardless of who is playing."

Marchisio's future had looked in doubt after he spent time out of the side, but he has produced a series of fine performances in the heart of Juve's engine room since returning to the starting XI.

The Italy international sees his long-term future at the Juventus Stadium, but has no plans to enter discussions on a new deal, with two years to run on his present contract.

He added: "I want to stay here for a long time, but I am not thinking about the contract renewal, as I still have two years left.

"What counts is having the faith of the club and the coach, which I always sense. I have often changed position on the field to avoid going on to the bench, because versatility and availability must be the priorities of every player."