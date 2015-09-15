Marco Silva urges Olympiacos to take Bayern chance

Olympiacos coach Marco Silva has called on his players to be clinical as they prepare to launch their Champions League bid with a daunting assignment against Bayern Munich.

The Greek champions have started their domestic title defence with three wins from three outings this term but are likely to face an entirely different proposition against Pep Guardiola's team.

Nevertheless, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United have all lost on trips to Piraeus over the past two seasons, and Silva insists he will not dwell on his side’s underdog status for the Group F opener.

"We're not thinking about advantages or disadvantages," he said. "We will start the game and do what we can to get the result we want.

"We know how to play against teams that keep possession and play with pace. We have to be ready to take our chances when they come.

"We have fantastic fans and we need their help. We will do our part."

Bayern head to Greece with a sizeable injury list, including wingers Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, but Silva does not expect this to impact upon their performance.



"We have done our analysis and studied them very well," he added.

"We've seen many of their games. We know about their injuries but all big teams have alternatives."