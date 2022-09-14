Marcus Rashford not travelling with Man Utd for Sheriff Tiraspol game
Marcus Rashford has not travelled with the Manchester United squad for their Europa League clash with Sheriff Tiraspol on Thursday.
The 24-year-old, who has started the campaign in promising fashion for United, will stay at home, along with Anthony Martial, Donny van de Beek and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
None of the quartet trained at Carrington on Wednesday morning ahead of the flight to Moldova.
🇲🇩 We can confirm our travelling squad for the visit to Sheriff Tiraspol.#MUFC || #UEL— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 14, 2022
Erik ten Hag is otherwise taking a full strength squad, with Cristiano Ronaldo among the travelling party and Luke Shaw returning after injury.
United are looking for their first points of their Group E campaign, having lost to Real Sociedad last week.
Ten Hag will face the media on Wednesday tea-time to preview the fixture.
