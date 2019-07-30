Real Madrid have rejected bids from Italy and France for attacker

Real Madrid have turned down offers for Mariano Diaz from both Monaco and Roma, write AS.

Zinedine Zidane has told the striker that he is not in his plans for the 2019/20 campaign.

However, Madrid will only sell if their £18m asking price is met – a figure which Roma and Monaco have so far fallen short of.

Mariano was restricted to just three league starts last term having returned to the Bernabeu after two seasons at Lyon.

The one-cap Dominican Republic international is still expected to depart this summer, but Madrid are standing firm on their valuation.

Tottenham and Milan were previously linked with a move for the forward, but both clubs have now cooled their interest.

