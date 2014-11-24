Marin: Copa win can restore Brazil confidence

Much was expected of the national team on home soil earlier this year, but a humiliating 7-1 defeat to eventual winners Germany in the semi-finals saw Brazil miss out.

Marin, the president of the Brazilian Football Association, believes they can put that frustrating display behind them in Chile next year under new head coach Dunga.

The 51-year-old has led Brazil to six successive wins since the World Cup, something that gives Marin plenty of reasons to be optimistic.

"We need to bring joy to the Brazilian people," said Marin. "As I said before, before the World Cup we were in limbo. We could have reached the sky or fell to hell.

"We went to hell but we are already leaving it. We are back in limbo again it appears. And winning the Copa America could help us go back on the way towards the sky.

"The Copa America will be difficult. That's my honest opinion. All the teams that will play are great teams."

The draw for the tournament takes place in Chile on Monday, with seeds Brazil waiting to see who will join them in Group C.