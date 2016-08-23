Marin makes Olympiacos move

Marko Marin has ended his disappointing stay at Chelsea by agreeing a permanent switch to Greek champions Olympiacos.

The winger, who has been capped 16 times by Germany, arrived at Stamford Bridge in 2012 as a highly-regarded 23-year-old, but failed to earn regular first-team football.

A succession of loans at Sevilla, Fiorentina, Anderlecht and Trabzonspor followed, before Marin's move to Olympiacos was confirmed on Tuesday.

The Greek giants did not reveal the details of the deal, which is said to be three years for a cost of approximately £3million.

Μάρκο Μάριν καλώς όρισες στον Ολυμπιακό! / , welcome to Olympiacos! August 23, 2016

"I'm very proud and happy to wear the shirt," Marin told the club's official website. "Of course you have to win the league and we will try to do this and I want to help the team win the league and go as far as possible in the Europa League.

"I don't have to ask anyone about Olympiacos, I'm a big Red Star Belgrade fan so I know all about the club and it's a really big club with a big tradition.

"Everything that they [the fans] expect, I will show."