Mario Balotelli celebrates Marseille goal by going live on Instagram

Mario Balotelli has added another chapter to his book of goal celebrations by going live on Instagram after scoring for Marseille.

The former Manchester City striker, 28, swept home a remarkable volley for the home side against St-Etienne just 11 minutes into the Ligue 1 game.

The Italian then had the presence of mind to reach for a phone from a cameraman behind the goal, and proceeded to record himself, his teammates and the fans on his Instagram profile.

Balotelli scores and celebrates by going on Instagram live. What a world pic.twitter.com/FeWdUbZDMI— FourFourTwo (@FourFourTwo) March 3, 2019

Balotelli is no stranger to eye-catching celebrations. The forward revealed a top emblazoned with the words “Why Always Me?” during City’s 6-1 win against Manchester United at Old Trafford in 2011.

Then, after a particularly good goal against Germany at Euro 2012, Balotelli removed his shirt and flexed his muscles in celebration.

His latest effort is surely a first in top-level football, however.

Mario Balotelli celebrates scoring a goal for Marseille by going live on Instagram (mb459/Instagram)

