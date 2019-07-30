Everton identify potential replacement for Idrissa Gueye within the Premier League

Everton are weighing up a move for Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina, according to Sky Sports.

The Toffees are seeking a replacement for Idrissa Gueye, who completed a £30m switch to PSG on Tuesday.

Lemina has emerged as a leading target for Marco Silva, particularly as Southampton are open to offers for the Gabon international.

The central midfielder has also been linked with Wolves and Manchester United this summer, while there has also been interest from Saint-Etienne and clubs from Italy and Spain.

The former Juventus man fell out of favour at St. Mary’s last term, starting only four Premier League matches under Ralph Hasenhuttl.

Saints value Lemina at around £20m, having signed him from Juve for £15m in summer 2017.

And Everton will hope to conclude a deal for the 25-year-old before the English transfer window closes on August 8.

READ MORE...

Long read: The making of Marco Silva and Luis Boa Morte the managers - a journey through Portugal

8 Premier League flops who have looked great in pre-season

27 essential Fantasy Premier League tips from old winners and experts