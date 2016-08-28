Mario posts heartfelt thanks to Sporting after record-breaking Inter move

Joao Mario has thanked Sporting CP and their fans after completing a €45million transfer to Inter.

The Portugal international, one of the star performers in their triumphant Euro 2016 campaign, arrived in Milan on Friday to seal his move, along with Brazil striker Gabriel Barbosa.

Sporting announced on Saturday that they will receive a club record €45m for the 23-year-old – a fee that equals the highest amount received for a player by a Primeira Liga club, set when Monaco signed James Rodriguez from Porto in 2013.

Mario joined Sporting at the age of 11 after a spell with Porto and progressed through their highly respected youth academy before making his debut in a Europa League defeat to Lazio in 2011.

And he was eager to pay tribute to everyone at the club.

"Where to start...," he wrote on his official Instagram page. "A wonderful 14 years that I won't forget, no matter what happens!

"At this time, only the word 'thanks' comes to mind. I thank Sporting for everything they did for me. From my first day, I knew I had made the right choice, and I thank all the people who were part of this story.

"To all the directors, all the coaches I have had, all the people who worked for years at the academy, I say THANK YOU! You will all be in my heart, like all the sportinguistas.

"From today, I am more of a fan who will cheer on Sporting, and it starts tomorrow!

"Thanks to Inter for this opportunity and for all the affection I have had during today. I'm eager to start."