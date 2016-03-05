Markovic to be given Liverpool chance

Winger Lazar Markovic is set to be given another chance to prove himself at Liverpool as manager Jurgen Klopp prepares to welcome him back to Anfield.

The Serbia international arrived at Liverpool from Benfica on a £20million deal in 2014 but, after struggling to have an impact in his first season, was loaned to Fenerbahce for the 2015-16 campaign.

Markovic has returned to England as he nurses a groin injury and the 22-year-old looks certain to be given another opportunity.

Klopp said the former Partizan attacker was like every other player ahead of next season as he aims to rebuild his squad.

"I will say at the start of pre-season, 'welcome, and then it's up to you'," the German said.

"That is how it is in football, it is a long pre-season and if he wants to come back to Liverpool on July 2, then you are welcome.

"We are short on wingers. Everybody who is involved in pre-season can have a part to play next season. We need a big squad because of the European Championships.

"Pre-season is a long time to show what you have and then after this we'll make decisions."

Markovic has scored two goals in 20 appearances in all competitions for Fenerbahce.