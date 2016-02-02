Markovic blames Rodgers for Liverpool exit

Lazar Markovic has revealed that he saw no other option but to leave Liverpool for Fenerbahce after his working relationship with then manager Brendan Rodgers fell apart.

The Serbia international joined Liverpool from Benfica in July 2014 for a fee believed to be in the region of £20million and made 34 appearances in all competitions in his first season at Anfield.

However, Markovic was deemed surplus to requirements by Rodgers ahead of the 2015-16 campaign, eventually prompting the versatile attacker to join Fenerbahce on loan until the end of the season.

"I had no problem with Rodgers and we had a bond until, for some reason that remains a mystery to me, he changed," Markovic was quoted as saying by Fanatik.

"He stopped playing me and then at the start of the season he didn't even include me in the squad.

"And nobody explained to me what was going on or what his plans were, so I decided to leave."

Markovic has made 13 Super Lig appearances for Fenerbahce this campaign, setting up two goals.