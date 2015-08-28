Markovic has Liverpool future, says Rodgers

Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers insists Lazar Markovic still has a future at Anfield, but will not be drawn on reports of a loan switch.

The Serbia international arrived on Merseyside ahead of the 2014-15 season, but made just 11 Premier League starts during his debut campaign.

Markovic is now said to be close to securing a temporary move to Fenerbahce, although Rodgers is keen to stress he is not closing the door on the 21-year-old.

"Markovic still has a future here," he said. "I won't be commenting on transfers, in or out."

One man to have already left Liverpool is Mario Balotelli, who completed a move back to Milan on loan on Thursday after his own disappointing first season under Rodgers.

"It's a good move for Mario," added Rodgers. "He goes to play and gets a season of playing football in his homeland."

Despite Balotelli's exit, Liverpool are not short on strikers, with Christian Benteke, Danny Ings, Fabio Borini and Divock Origi all at Rodgers' disposal.

Daniel Sturridge will hope he can soon be challenging Benteke for a first-team berth, but Rodgers says the England international – out since April with a hip injury – will not be rushed back.

"There is no timeline," he explained. "He's come back from America. He looks well.

"We will take it week on week. There's no pressure."