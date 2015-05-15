Marney new deal boost for Burnley

Dean Marney has handed relegated Burnley a timely boost by signing a new one-year contract at Turf Moor with the option of an additional 12 months.

The former Hull City midfielder was due to become a free agent in the close-season, but boss Sean Dyche has persuaded Marney to extend his stay at the Lancashire club, who he joined in 2010.

In clocking up close to 200 appearances for Burnley, Marney has established himself as a firm fans' favourite and played an integral role in the side promoted to the Premier League last May.

A cruciate knee ligament injury, however, has sidelined Marney since February, prompting fears he had played his last game for the club.

But Marney will now form part of an evolving Burnley side aiming to bounce back from the disappointment of dropping straight back down to the Championship.