Marotta: City asked, but it's not time to sell Pogba

Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta said the Italian champions have already had to knock back an approach from Manchester City to sign Paul Pogba.

Marotta revealed the Premier League outfit made an effort to lure former Manchester United midfielder Pogba back to England, having arrived at Juventus on a free transfer from Old Trafford in 2011.

Pogba's former club have been linked with the France international, but Marotta said it was City who had made the most serious play for the dynamic midfielder.

"City asked for Pogba last year, but we politely said no," Marotta told Mediaset Premium.

"Along with [Paulo] Dybala, Pogba is one of the most popular players [for interest from other clubs].

"But it is in Juventus' DNA not to give in."

However, Marotta admitted there will more than likely be a day where Juve will have to sell the 23-year-old, but does not expect that to come this off-season.

"There was [Zinedine] Zidane some time ago and [Arturo] Vidal last year," he said.

"But it is not yet time to give up Pogba. He is not on the market."

Pogba will be the subject of heavy transfer interest once again this coming off-season, particularly for City who continue to prepare for life without Yaya Toure, who is looking likely to exit Manchester at the end of the season.