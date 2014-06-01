Marquez facing anxious World Cup wait
Mexico captain Rafael Marquez is facing an anxious wait to see if he will be fit for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.
Marquez was forced out of Mexico's 3-1 win over Ecuador on Saturday in Dallas.
A tempestuous affair also saw Segundo Castillo of Ecuador limp off after a heavy tackle with Luis Montes - the Mexico midfielder himself sustaining a broken leg, shattering his World Cup hopes.
Mexico will face Croatia and Cameroon in Group A as well as hosts Brazil, with Marquez's experience likely to be crucial if they are to progress.
And he provided a boost to Mexican fans after the game, revealing that initial tests showed he should be fine to make the trip, ahead of X-rays.
He posted on Instagram: "Fortunately I have no fracture, I just need to wait for X-rays, but it seems that it is only a hit!
"Thank you all for your messages!"
