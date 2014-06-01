Marquez facing anxious World Cup wait

Marquez was forced out of Mexico's 3-1 win over Ecuador on Saturday in Dallas.

A tempestuous affair also saw Segundo Castillo of Ecuador limp off after a heavy tackle with Luis Montes - the Mexico midfielder himself sustaining a broken leg, shattering his World Cup hopes.

Mexico will face Croatia and Cameroon in Group A as well as hosts Brazil, with Marquez's experience likely to be crucial if they are to progress.

And he provided a boost to Mexican fans after the game, revealing that initial tests showed he should be fine to make the trip, ahead of X-rays.

He posted on Instagram: "Fortunately I have no fracture, I just need to wait for X-rays, but it seems that it is only a hit!

"Thank you all for your messages!"