Marseille 2 Paris Saint-Germain 4: Ibrahimovic at the double in final farewell

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a brace on his last appearance for Paris Saint-Germain as Laurent Blanc's side completed a second successive domestic treble with a 4-2 victory against Marseille in the final of the Coupe de France.

Blaise Matuidi put PSG in front in the third minute, timing his run into the box perfectly to finish off a low cross by Angel Di Maria, but Marseille were level within 10 minutes at the Stade de France when Florian Thauvin rifled into the near post from 20 yards.

Ibrahimovic, a free agent when his contract expires, got PSG back ahead within two minutes of the restart, converting a penalty after Matuidi was brought down in the box, the striker scoring his 50th goal of the season for club and country.

Edinson Cavani then finished off a precise Ibrahimovic pass to ensure PSG lifted the cup yet again, leaving Marseille, who have not won the tournament since 1989, with more final heartbreak.

And Ibrahimovic himself added the fourth, running on to a Matuidi pass to leave the club on a typically glorious high, after scoring 156 goals in 180 PSG games.

Michy Batshuayi pulled a late consolation back for Marseille, but PSG's 10th Coupe de France title brings them level with Marseille as the most successful clubs in the competition's history.

Marseille almost got off to a dream start in the opening minute, Abdel Barrada fizzing an effort just wide, before Matuidi shot straight at Steve Mandanda as the game began at a frantic pace.

Matuidi was not to be denied moments later, though, the midfielder speeding into the box to finish off Di Maria's low cross, the Argentina international superbly whipping the ball into his team-mate's path with the outside of his right foot.

PSG's lead did not last long, however, Thauvin collecting Mauricio Isla's pass just outside the box and firing a low shot inside Salvatore Sirigu's bottom-left corner.

Sirigu easily saved Thauvin's attempted lob after 18 minutes, before Cavani's shot was deflected over the crossbar.

PSG's superiority was starting to show and Ibrahimovic had a shot blocked on the line by Thauvin's arm, then tested Mandanda with a fiercely struck 20-yard shot.

And the Sweden international restored PSG's lead from the penalty spot immediately after the interval when Matuidi was fouled by Nicolas Nkoulou, the striker slotting home easily to beat Mandanda.

Steven Fletcher placed a shot just wide after 50 minutes, but PSG then took a significant step towards defending their Coupe de France title when Cavani extended their lead.

Marseille, who lost on penalties in the 2007 final, gave up possession in midfield and found themselves rapidly overrun, Ibrahimovic slipping the ball through for Cavani to complete a simple near-post finish.

Michy Batshuayi and Remy Cabella had shots blocked as Marseille tried to get back in the game, before Ibrahimovic was denied a penalty when he tumbled over Mandanda in the box.

Ibrahimovic then raced clear to slot in his 50th PSG goal of the season, although Batshuayi knocked in a consolation for his side in the dying minutes, converting the rebound after Sirigu could only palm a shot into the danger zone.

Substitute Lucas Moura should have made the scoreline even more emphatic deep in injury time, but he lost his balance after rounding Mandanda and missed an open goal.