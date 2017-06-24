Marseille agree deal for Monaco striker Germain
Valere Germain is set to have a medical at Marseille on Monday ahead of a proposed move from Ligue 1 rivals Monaco.
Marseille have reached an agreement with Monaco for the transfer of Valere Germain, who is set to sign a four-year deal at Stade Velodrome.
Germain scored 10 goals in 36 appearances as a free-flowing Monaco side ended Paris Saint-Germain's stranglehold on the Ligue 1 title last season.
However, the 27-year-old was not always a regular starter towards the end of the season, with Radamel Falcao and prodigious talent Kylian Mbappe first choice, and he has now opted for a switch to OM.
Marseille confirmed the deal in an official statement and Germain will finalise the move on Monday if he completes the formalities of a medical.
In joining the club, he follows in the footsteps of his father Bruno, who enjoyed two spells at Marseille during his playing career.
