Marseille agree deal for Monaco striker Germain

Marseille have reached an agreement with Monaco for the transfer of Valere Germain, who is set to sign a four-year deal at Stade Velodrome.

Germain scored 10 goals in 36 appearances as a free-flowing Monaco side ended Paris Saint-Germain's stranglehold on the Ligue 1 title last season.

However, the 27-year-old was not always a regular starter towards the end of the season, with Radamel Falcao and prodigious talent Kylian Mbappe first choice, and he has now opted for a switch to OM.

Marseille confirmed the deal in an official statement and Germain will finalise the move on Monday if he completes the formalities of a medical.

In joining the club, he follows in the footsteps of his father Bruno, who enjoyed two spells at Marseille during his playing career.