Marseille loan Real Madrid youngster Lucas Silva

Lucas Silva has become the second Real Madrid midfielder to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in as many days after agreeing a season-long loan switch to Marseille.

The Brazilian had been heavily linked with a move away from the Spanish capital since the end of last season, with Porto and Fiorentina both reported to have been interested, but previously spoke of his desire to stay and fight for his place.

He will not get the chance to do that this season, though, after Real confirmed the 22-year-old will be moving to Ligue 1 until June 2016.

After arriving from Cruzeiro in January, Silva made nine appearances under former head coach Carlo Ancelotti, but he will have to wait to add to that list.

His exit comes hot on the heels of Asier Illarramendi's departure, the 25-year-old returning to Real Sociedad on Wednesday.