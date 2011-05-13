Marseille out to pile pressure on Lille

Second-placed Olympique Marseille will be hoping to take advantage of playing earlier to put pressure on leaders Lille when they travel to Lorient on Sunday.

"We have the advantage of playing before (them). If we manage to cut the deficit to one point, many things can still happen," France striker Loic Remy told the club's website.

Champions Marseille (65 points) trail Lille by four points with three matches remaining, with the leaders scheduled to play their next game at home to Sochaux on Wednesday.

Lucho Gonzalez is a major doubt for Marseille's game after the Argentine midfielder picked up a thigh injury during his team's 3-0 win against Brest earlier this week.

"He could not play the second half, it means there is some kind of a problem," coach Didier Deschamps told the club's website.

With their last three games being played against struggling teams, RC Lens, who are second from bottom, still believe they can save their place in the top flight as they travel to 17th-placed Monaco.

"As long as we breathe, we can believe in it," goalkeeper Hamdi Kasraoui said.

Lens trail Monaco, who occupy the last safe spot, by six points. They will then host already-relegated Arles-Avignon before travelling to 18th-placed Nancy.

Third-placed Olympique Lyon still have a chance to snatch a qualifying spot for the Champions League's qualifying third round despite being hammered 4-0 by AJ Auxerre in their last league game as they travel to Stade Brest on Monday.

"We are able to play freely at home, we have to do the same thing when we play away," coach Claude Puel told the club's website.

Lyon have 59 points with fourth-placed Paris Saint-Germain's a point further adrift. PSG, who entertain Lille in the French Cup Final on Saturday, will play at Girondins Bordeaux on Wednesday.