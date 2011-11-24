Marseille send Gignac to train with reserves

The bustling forward has struggled to get into the side this season despite Marseille's patchy form and was upset at not being included in Wednesday's 1-0 Champions League defeat by Olympiakos Piraeus.

"Because of an inappropriate reaction towards Didier Deschamps when the team was announced before the Olympiakos Champions League match, the management have decided to make the forward train with the reserves until Tuesday," a Marseille statement said.

The former Toulouse striker could now be on his way out of the Stade Velodrome in the January transfer window having almost joined English Premier League side Fulham in the close season, media reported.

Tenth-placed Marseille, who also have injury worries, could have done without the palaver ahead of France's "clasico" with leaders PSG.