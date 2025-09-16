EA Sports FC 26 wonderkids: The 250 best under-21s in the game

Ethan Nwaneri is one of the top-rated youngsters in EA Sports FC 26

EA Sports FC 26 wonderkids have been revealed, ahead of the game dropping later this month.

The full ratings for EA Sports FC 26 have now dropped, with Kylian Mbappe and Mohamed Salah the top-rated players in the game – but when it comes to the stars of tomorrow, there's plenty to be excited for.

Here at FourFourTwo, our gaming experts have trawled through the top 250 highest-rated wonderkids in EA Sports FC 26 to bring you the complete list of who to sign in Career Mode.

Remember that you can use the search bar at the top of the table to look for a specific player, or to find all the players from a particular club or country: you can also sort the stats by overall stats, too.

Our wonderkid table is also sortable by attribute, so you can find the top-rated under-21s by their pace, shooting, passing, dribbling, defence or physical stats in FC 26.

The full list

Lamine Yamal is the highest-rated wonderkid in this year's game (Image credit: Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

FAQs

Rio Ngumoha is a high-potential wonderkid in FC 26 (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

What is a wonderkid in EA Sports FC?

A wonderkid is a young, high-potential player. These are players who have a lower overall rating at the start of the game but are expected to develop significantly, often reaching world-class status, in the Career Mode. They are highly sought after by players looking to build a long-term, dominant squad without the massive transfer fees of established superstars.

What ages are wonderkids in EA Sports FC?

Wonderkids are generally considered to be players who are 21 years old or younger at the beginning of a Career Mode save. The youngest players are often the most appealing to managers as they have the most time to grow and develop.

How do you find wonderkids in EA Sports FC 26 Career Mode?

The most effective way to find wonderkids is through the scouting network. Set up a recruitment focus to scout young players with ‘Exciting Prospect’ or ‘Showing Great Potential’ statuses. You can also manually search for players by setting age filters (e.g., 16-21 years old) and filtering for high potential ratings. Many online guides and databases also provide comprehensive lists of the best wonderkids in each game.

How do you develop a wonderkid to reach their full potential?

To help a wonderkid reach their potential, it's crucial to give them regular game time. Playing them consistently in matches allows their overall rating to increase. You can also accelerate their growth by assigning them to a specific development plan in the training menu. A loan spell can be a good option for players who aren't getting enough minutes in your squad, as it ensures they continue to receive experience and improve.