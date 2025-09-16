Leeds United confirm racist incident as Sunderland fan arrested

Leeds United players Ethan Ampadu and Largie Ramazani were subjected to racial abuse following the Whites' 2-1 win over Sunderland at Elland Road earlier this year.

A 66-year-old man from Bishop Auckland, County Durham, who was situated in the away section of Elland Road was arrested on suspicion of causing racially aggravated harassment, alarm or distress and is now summoned to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court next month.

"Leeds United Football Club, Ethan Ampadu and Largie Ramazani would all like to thank West Yorkshire Police for their support in this matter. There is no room for racism in football or society. The club will be making no further comment," an official club statement read.

Man, 66, believed to be a Sunderland fan arrested on racism charge

Leeds staged a late comeback to defeat the Black Cats during the fixture in question as second half substitute Pascal Struijk scored twice to cancel out Wilson Isidor's opener for the visitors.

Leeds winger Ramazani celebrated in front of Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil at full-time as tensions between the two promotion-chasing teams boiled over.

The travelling fans' section at Elland Road is located adjacent to the tunnel where at full-time a commotion between Leeds staff and those in the away end is understood to have taken place.

West Yorkshire Police issued an appeal shortly after the incident, asking for help in identifying an individual.

"Police in Leeds are appealing for the public’s help in identifying a man who they would like to speak to following an incident at Elland Road football stadium.

"CCTV images have been released as part of ongoing enquiries to identify the pictured man. Officers would like to speak to him in connection with a racially-aggravated public order incident at the Leeds United FC v Sunderland AFC on Monday, February 17."

Plenty of back-and-forth between Leeds players/staff and Sunderland fans. Could see Meslier waving at them and flapping his hands in a 'mouthy' gesture. #lufcFebruary 17, 2025

Both Leeds and Sunderland were promoted to the Premier League at the end of the 2024-25 Championship campaign. The former went up as champions while the latter secured promotion via the play-offs at Sheffield United's expense.

The Black Cats will host Leeds in the top flight this season for the first time in over 20 years with the game currently scheduled to take place on December 27.

Leeds captain Ampadu is expected to feature in the match at the Stadium of Light, but Ramazani will not, having gone on loan to Spanish side Valencia for the duration of 2025-26.