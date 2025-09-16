Is Real Madrid vs Marseille on TV? Live streams, TV details, preview for Champions League clash at the Bernabeu

Xabi Alonso will take charge of Real Madrid in Europe for the first time

Watch Real Madrid vs Marseille as the 15-time winners start Champions League life under a new head coach on Tuesday.

There are 11 football clubs who've won the European Cup once and only once. Four of those reached the pinnacle in the Champions League era and the very first of those was Marseille.

The Ligue 1 side will go in off the deep end in their first league phase match, visiting the competition's most successful team of all.

FourFourTwo has dug out all the details you need to watch this Champions League clash anywhere in the world.

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Marseille for free?

You can if you're in Ireland, where Virgin Media TV has the rights to eight Champions League matches each week and puts four on Virgin Media Play streaming service, which can be used in-browser without registration and will be showing Marseille's visit to the Spanish capital as one of their quartet this week.

Watch Real Madrid vs Marseille from anywhere

A good VPN is your ticket to the game, even when you’re abroad.

Most streaming platforms have geo-restrictions that prevent you from watching your usual subscription services from another country. A Virtual Private Network helps you get around this problem by changing your IP address, making your laptop, tablet or smartphone appear to be in a different country. That means you can watch your usual streams, even when you’re a long way from home.

The tech experts at Tom's Guide review a lot of VPNs and right now they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN you can buy. And the good news is that NordVPN are currently offering an amazing deal on the service...

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal With super-fast connections, multi-device support, and compatibility with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon, and more, there's a reason why NordVPN is considered the best VPN for streaming. There's a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support, and it's currently on offer at a huge discount – that's a win!

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Marseille in the UK?

Real Madrid vs Marseille is part of the package available to watch on TNT Sports and the Discovery+ streaming platform.

It's an 8:00pm kick-off and will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1.

Get TNT Sports and Discovery+ The simplest way to watch football on TNT Sports is through the Discovery+ streaming platform, which costs £30.99 a month. You can get that on your smart TV but those wishing to watch through linear can also add TNT Sports channels to their existing pay-TV package with EE, Sky, or Virgin Media.

Watch Real Madrid vs Marseille in the US

In the USA, Real Madrid vs Marseille will be available for streaming on Paramount+ thanks to the official Champions League broadcaster, CBS.

50% off Paramount+ annual plans Just in time for the start of the Champions League, Paramount+ are offering you your first year half-price. All the competitions outlined above are available to stream on the lowest plan, 'Essential', which is yours for $30 for the next 12 months. Offer ends September 18.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Marseille in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Real Madrid vs Marseille live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Champions League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is the new Optus Sport – home to every single Premier League and Champions League live stream. Sign up, add the Stan Sport package (AU$20 a month) to the base Stan plan ($12 a month), and watch away.

Real Madrid vs Marseille: Champions League preview

Roberto De Zerbi and Marseille have put together quite the collection of misfits in the south of France.

Angel Gomes and Brighton loanee Matt O'Riley are among the recent additions to a team that now has a curious collection of players that improbably includes Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang and CJ Egan-Riley, Neal Maupay and Pierre-Emile Hojbjberg, and a single-capped England player in exile. Yes, that one.

Marseille play with aggression and intimidation but lose a little of their edge away from home. Nevertheless, they're exactly the sort of rabble that would love to stick one on Real Madrid on their own patch.

The man tasked with taking down Barcelona in La Liga and turning 15 into 16 in the Champions League is Xabi Alonso.

A World Cup winner and a European champion with both club and country as a player, the 43-year-old is aiming to follow in the footsteps of his predecessor, Carlo Ancelotti, by winning the Champions League as a player and as a manager.

Having moved to the Bernabeu from Bayer Leverkusen, the former Spain international has masterminded four wins from four despite losing new signing Dean Huijsen to a red card very early in their most recent outing.

Real Madrid won away at Real Sociedad and played an hour with ten men, following La Liga wins against Osasuna, Real Oviedo and Mallorca. The league table counts for nothing after four matches unless you're top of it, and Alonso's Blancos are exactly that.

After they were knocked out by Arsenal in the quarter-finals last year, the competition's leading practitioners get the 2025-26 ball rolling against Marseille, who were absent from European football last season for the first time in five years.

OM have been inconsistent at the start of the season, winning two and losing two of their first four matches.

These teams have twice met in the old-fashioned group stage, in 2003-04 and 2009-10. Real Madrid won all four matches and Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals in their last two games against Marseille.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Real Madrid 3-0 Marseille

Xabi Alonso has made the perfect start and we don't expect it to end at the hands of De Zerbi.