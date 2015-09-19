Martial has unique qualities, says Herrera

Ander Herrera is confident Anthony Martial will prove to be a fine addition for Manchester United as he offers something the Old Trafford side previously lacked.

United brought in the France international on deadline day of the summer transfer window in order to add depth to their attack and Herrera is impressed by his unique qualities.

"I think he is a player who has some qualities that the rest haven’t got," Herrera told the official Manchester United site.

"So I think he can run into the spaces when the midfielders look forward. We are always going to find him because he’s very quick, very mobile, so I think he is a very good player for us and is going to give us different options."

Martial is one of three French-speaking players at United and Herrera believes the presence of Marouane Fellaini and Morgan Schneiderlin will help him adapt to life in England.

"Of course, the language is new for him, as it was for me last season.

"But Morgan and Felli are helping him a lot."