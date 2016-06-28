Martial scout departs Monaco

The talent scout who helped Monaco turn a €60million profit on their transfer activity last season has announced his departure from the club amid interest from the Premier League.

Luis Campos was instrumental in the signing and sale of Anthony Martial by Monaco, who made a €58million profit on the France international, and he is also credited with the arrival of James Rodriguez, Radamel Falcao, Joao Moutinho and Bernardo Silva at Stade Louis II.

After working as a technical scout under Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid, Campos arrived at Stade Louis II in 2013 as the club's technical director and Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev appointed him to the role of 'special counsellor' in August 2015.

He is reportedly considering approaches from a number of English clubs after ending his three-year spell in the principality, along with options in Spain and France.

He said in a statement on the club's official website: "After three full seasons and intense emotions, and after a long period of reflection and discussion with Vadim Vasilyev, I wish to announce my departure.

"I need a few days off but also new challenges. I would like especially thank the president and prince for all the support they have given me, especially Vadim, who was the person with whom - we arrived almost together - I spent the most time working in the development of the club.

"I am proud of the work accomplished together. I also wish to thank all the club professionals.

"Finally I would like to have a word for the fans: the period ahead will require more than ever your strength and presence. Now I'm not one among you, I wish the best to the club for the future. "

Vadim Vasilyev said: "I want to thank Luis for his contribution in the project of the club since his arrival. He is a great professional in his field and his expertise has greatly contributed to our results in the past three seasons. I wish Luis the best for the future.

"Finally, I am confident that the club is changing but the AS Monaco institution today is stronger and more structured than it was three years ago. I am confident for the future and especially for this exciting season ahead. Our team around [coach] Leonardo Jardim will be armed to meet the major objectives we set ourselves."