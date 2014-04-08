Martin: Norwich 'fully behind' new boss Adams

Chris Hughton was sacked by Norwich on Sunday in the wake of a disappointing home defeat to West Brom that left the club five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone, with youth coach Adams handed the reins.

Despite expressing disappointment at the exits of Hughton and coaches Colin Calderwood and Paul Trollope, Martin is keen to look forward with a crucial clash against fellow strugglers Fulham taking place on Saturday.

"There's always a tinge of disappointment when a manager is relieved of his duties because ultimately it means we haven't performed enough for them," the defender told Norwich's official website.

"But we're now fully behind Neil Adams. It's an exciting appointment for the club. We're looking forward to it and getting right behind him as we go into a big game on Saturday and looking to win the game.

"As players you have to move on quickly, whether you win, lose or draw. We're all looking forward to Saturday - in effect it's probably one of the biggest games in the career of some of the lads in there.

"We'll go there with a positive approach, see how Neil wants us to play, and go there looking for three points."

Fulham are the side immediately below 17th-placed Norwich in the table and can close to within two points of the Carrow Road club with victory this weekend.