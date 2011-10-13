Martin rules out January move to Arsenal

The Paris-born 23-year-old, who set up more Ligue 1 goals than anyone else last season with 17, is believed to be on Arsene Wenger's wanted list after a stellar season in France in 2010/11.

The Gunners' boss lost the services of both Cesc Fabregas and Samir Nasri over the summer to Barcelona and Manchester City respectively.

Despite bringing in Everton midfielder Mikel Arteta and Chelsea's Israeli international Yossi Benayoun on loan, the Emirates Stadium supremo is still thought to be keen on adding Martin to his ranks following a dismal start to the campaign.

However, Martin has moved to quash talk of him sealing a switch away from Sochaux in January, with the playmaker - who has made more than 100 league outings for the Montbeliard-based side and won seven caps for France - stating that he will be staying put.

"I will not leave this winter. I have started this season for Sochaux and I will finish the season in Sochaux," he said.

"That is clear and I have discussed it with the management here. I'm not one to leave halfway through a season."