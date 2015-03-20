Martinez calls for mid-season league break

As well as the three domestic competitions, Everton have also competed in the UEFA Europa League, a tournament they exited on Thursday against Dynamo Kyiv.

That defeat in the last 16 was Everton's 42nd game of the campaign in all competitions and ended all English interest in Europe this season - with Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City all dumped out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage.

Martinez - who has seen his side struggle to replicate last season's league form - wants more to be done to help English clubs go further in Europe and has suggested a mid-season break could enable them to recharge their batteries.

"If you look across Europe most of them have a little break in winter," said the Spaniard.

"I'm not saying that's the only difference but it can make a big difference in a squad that's also maybe playing in two domestic cups.

"You need to understand our league is the best in world. By that I mean if you are at 70 per cent you are going to lose. That shows how competitive it is.

"I don't think other leagues have that. The top teams in Europe can cruise through some games which makes it easier to plan.

"Some of our clubs in the Champions League went close and were a bit unlucky but it's about small margins and that could be down to the demand our players have to face."