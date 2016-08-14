Martinez claims Real Madrid offer

Racing Club forward Lautaro Martinez has claimed Real Madrid have tabled an offer for him, but the 18-year-old believes his club are unlikely to let go of him unless his €8 million buyout clause is met.

The attacker is regarded as one of the most promising youngsters in Argentina and Martinez's potential has seemingly not gone unnoticed at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"It is true that I received a rough draft of an offer from Real Madrid to play a year on loan, with an option to buy," Martinez told Marca.

"But my buy-out clause was a bit high at €8 million. If they really want me, they'll have to pay that amount as Racing won't accept anything less.

"I'm constantly talking with the president of my club and I know that my coach is counting on me for the season.

"At this moment, I'd like to learn more here before making the move to Europe. I got to Racing in 2014 and I'm still getting used to playing in the first division. For now, Racing remain the priority."