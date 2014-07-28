Martinez the deal sealer, says new boy Besic
Everton signing Muhamed Besic said manager Roberto Martinez was key to his transfer to Goodison Park.
Midfielder Besic, 21, rose to prominence at the FIFA World Cup in Brazil, as he represented Bosnia-Herzegovina in their maiden finals appearance.
Besic moves to Everton from Hungarian side Ferencvaros, and the 12-time Bosnia international said his decision to join the Merseyside outfit was largely thanks to Spanish boss Martinez.
"The most important reason why I signed for Everton was Roberto Martinez – I think he is a fantastic coach," Besic told evertontv.
"I know Everton is a really traditional club and the supporters are fantastic here. I think it is the biggest step for me after leaving Hungary."
Besic's first assignment at the World Cup was keeping a check on three-time Ballon d'Or winner and eventual Golden Ball holder Lionel Messi.
And the German-born Besic said he felt his performance in the fixture against eventual finalists Argentina in Rio de Janeiro - a fixture Bosnia lost 2-1 - thrust his name into the headlights.
"I think my style is suited to playing in the Premier League and I think this is the best league in the world," he said.
"It will be difficult for me because we have fantastic players but I think, with the help of the coach, I will do my best.
"The World Cup was really important and I think the most important game for me was the Argentina game. I think I did a good job and many clubs were looking, including Mr Martinez.
"I can play anywhere [in defence or midfield] but I think I will play as a central midfielder for Everton.
"I enjoy playing in midfield because I get to see a lot of the ball and I think it is my best position."
Besic joined Everton on a five-year deal, for a reported transfer fee of £4 million.
