Martinez dreaming of Europe with Everton

The Goodison Park club currently sit six points adrift of fourth-placed Arsenal in the Premier League with a game in hand and look likely to qualify for the UEFA Europa League at the very least.

And, while admitting taking Everton to Europe would be a "dream", Martinez is keen not to get ahead of himself.

"It would be a dream to be in Europe next season," he said. "You'll get dizzy if you start looking at what the others can do.

"You need to look at how many points you can get.

"If the points tally is big enough, you can look at trying to finish in the top four.

"It's an exciting season. The next eight games will give us an opportunity to improve the perception of Everton.

"There will be many more twists and turns before the end of the season. We have to focus on the next eight games."

Everton visit rock-bottom Fulham on Sunday, but Martinez is not expecting an easy ride against the relegation strugglers.

"Fulham are going to make it difficult at Craven Cottage," he added. "They had a good result against Newcastle in their last home match (1-0 win).

"We know it's a difficult game, but we're coming off the back of a very good result (3-0 win at Newcastle United)."