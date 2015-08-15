Martinez: Everton excellent in every department

Roberto Martinez lauded Everton's display after a clinical away-day victory over Southampton in the Premier League.

The visitors picked up just their second win in 15 trips to Southampton as Romelu Lukaku scored twice and Ross Barkley netted a fine effort late on.

It left manager Martinez delighted, particularly in light of some apparent unrest among supporters regarding the club's inactivity in the transfer market.

"It wasn't about the points, it was about the performance," he told BT Sport. "We were so generous with our effort. We made it a complete effort.

"Remember every time we come to Southampton we find it difficult. We had everything today.

"Keeping that clean sheet was the pure example of the type of performance we had."

Tim Howard made what proved to be a pivotal save in the first half, the American denying Sadio Mane less than a minute before Lukaku opened the scoring.

Martinez was particularly impressed with his goalscoring duo, adding: "When we play up to their strengths they are very, very special, but to see the best qualities of each individual you need to have a team performance.

"We got the right balance overall. I thought we were excellent in every department of our performance."

The Spaniard also confirmed that he is seeking to add "two new faces" to his squad ahead of the transfer deadline.