Martinez feels 'stronger' at Everton than when he arrived

Everton manager Roberto Martinez insists he in a stronger position now than when he arrived at the club almost three years ago.

Martinez has been the subject of much criticism this season as Everton look set to finish in the bottom half of the table for a second successive campaign.

Elimination from the FA Cup at the semi-finals stage has only increased fan displeasure with the Spaniard, while reports of dressing room rifts have not helped his cause.

But still, the former Wigan manager insists he is safe at Everton.

"I know what I want for our football club, that is not going to change," he said.

"I knew from the first day it wasn't going to be straightforward and easy but after three seasons now. I am in a stronger position than I was the first day I arrived.

"When you are Everton manager, you are in a position where you have to take responsibility and I do that for our performances and results.

"We have had eight defeats at home and conceded 30 goals and that is not what we should be achieving. That's how contrasting it is with our away form, with three defeats and 19 goals conceded. I respect every fan’s opinion. What I need to do is make sure I correct that. It is the top and bottom.

"At the moment, we have got three games left. Since the day I arrived, there are many steps to take to get to where we need to get. We are not there by any stretch of the imagination.

"We have been working since the window closed in January on many aspects of the next window and that is not going to change in the next few days. I am in communication with the chairman and the board on a daily basis. There is nothing different."

Martinez said his squad needs an overhaul in the off-season, despite previously claiming he had built the strongest team the club has had in decades.

"I think in the last six windows, that is what we have done," he said.

"We have gone from window to window improving and looking to get stronger and this summer will be the same."