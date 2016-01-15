Martinez: Guardiola exit not like Heynckes'

Bayern Munich midfielder Javi Martinez insists comparisons with this year and the treble triumph of 2013 are premature.

Having learned that Pep Guardiola would be replacing Jupp Heynckes at the end of the season, Bayern romped to Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal success and defeated Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final.

The league leaders are on course to repeat that feat in 2016 and news that Guardiola will be replaced by Carlo Ancelotti later this year have drawn inevitable links to that triumph three years ago.

Martinez, however, considers such talk to be inaccurate at this stage and has warned of the danger posed by Serie A champions Juventus ahead of their meeting in the last-16 of the Champions League next month.

Speaking at Bayern's training camp in Doha, he told TZ: "This year and 2013 are completely different. It's true that we currently sit very well in all three competitions, but now we have two very difficult games against Juventus.

"They haven't necessarily had the best start to the season but they're in a superior phase right now, both in the Champions League and Serie A.

"They have put together an impressive winning streak, plus they were finalists last year. All this makes them a very unpleasant opponent."

Martinez was a key figure in Heynckes' treble triumph but knee injuries have blighted his career over the past two years in particular.

Yet the 27-year-old, who has made 17 appearances this term, is confident his problems are behind him and was even disappointed to see the mid-season break bring a halt to a run of matches.

"I feel more comfortable this year. I've still got the memory but it was right here in Doha that I started running again. That was a big step for me," he added.

"If you feel comfortable and are in a rhythm, a break doesn't fall so easily. You want to carry on and continue playing. But on the other hand I know a break will do us good, because the season is still very long."