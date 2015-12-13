Martinez: I'd swap records for clean sheets

Everton manager Roberto Martinez said he would rather swap records for a clean sheet in the Premier League.

Romelu Lukaku made headlines after scoring for a sixth consecutive league game but Everton were forced to settle for 1-1 draw away to Norwich City.

Everton have only managed to keep one clean sheet in their last 10 league games and it is a trend that is worrying Martinez.

"I would swap any record just to try to keep a clean sheet," Martinez said. "As a team we know we've got incredible individuals. Probably some of the best young players in European football.

"What we need to do is become a team that can control games and make sure we finish with a win, rather than just performing well and dropping points.

"Overall the performance leaves you with a feeling of disappointment, because that should have been a three-point performance."

Their next test is on Saturday when they welcome the high-flying Leicester City to Goodison Park.