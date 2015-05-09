Martinez laments luckless Everton

A typically positive Roberto Martinez hailed Everton's control of Saturday's 2-0 defeat to Sunderland, after a luckless Premier League outing for his side.

Deflected goals from Danny Graham and Jermain Defoe at Goodison Park boosted the visitors' survival hopes, while all but ending any chances of Everton sneaking into the top half before the end of the season.

Everton dominated throughout, seeing James McCarthy thump the post from 20 yards, while Seamus Coleman had strong penalty shouts waved away.

"Top and bottom in any performance you have to score goals," Martinez said.

"I would have been very disappointed if we never found a way to have an attacking threat or if it had become a pedestrian game.

"I don't think today has been that case.

"We cannot be happy with what happened in the 18-yard box. I don't think we were sharp enough or we didn't show a bit of magic you need or a bit of luck.

"James McCarthy's shot that hits the post could have gone in.

"We had around 22 attempts, 15 corners, 75 per cent possession - it shows that the technical aspect of the performance was very, very good.

"Everything that could have gone against us in our box it did, a deflected shot the first time they got anywhere near our 18-yard box.

"I must admit I thought we defended fantastically well through the game the two goals are moments [where we are] very, very unfortunate.

"The second, John Stones gets impeded by [Steven] Fletcher and it seems Jermain Defoe handles the ball in.

"I don't think there's anything wrong with James McCarthy's shot. Seamus Coleman is clearly impeded by Defoe should have been pen those key moments definitely changed the scoreline."

Martinez also confirmed Leighton Baines will undergo scans on an ankle injury, with fears he could miss Everton's run-in.