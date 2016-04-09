Martinez looking to prove himself to fans

Everton manager Roberto Martinez is hoping to prove his doubters wrong in the final weeks of the season.

The Spaniard has been in charge at Goodison Park since June 2013, managing a club-record Premier League points tally in his first campaign, finishing fifth, before falling to 11th in the table in 2014-15.

Another inconsistent Premier League season leaves Everton 12th, although they have made the semi-finals of the FA Cup, where Manchester United or West Ham await.

And Martinez is determined to show his naysayers that he is the right man for the job.

"I need to show that," he said. "I'm not someone who is going to come up with excuses.

"I am very, very aware of what it means to be Everton manager. I am the first one to embrace expectations.

"I'm not happy just to be a football club that is looking to do just enough. We want to win silverware."

With Everton having won just four of their last 17 league matches, Martinez says he is not surprised by the fans' anger.

"I expect that the scrutiny and the disappointment will be there when we don't win football games," he added.

"We need to see the transition and the way we have been adapting season after season.

"But I don't have to sell any smoke. I need to win football games in order for the fans to understand that's the way forward."

This weekend's trip to Watford should offer Martinez an opportunity to arrest his side's slump, with Everton unbeaten against the Hornets since 1987.