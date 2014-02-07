Martinez not concerned by Jones exit reports

Jones is reportedly among the front-runners to replace Michael Laudrup at the Liberty Stadium after the former Denmark striker was sacked on Tuesday.

The 43-year-old is held in high regard at the Welsh club after enjoying a successful spell as Martinez's number two before the duo moved to Wigan Athletic.

Jones was also said to be in the frame for the Swansea job after Brendan Rodgers took over at Liverpool, but Laudrup landed the job in June 2012.

Martinez is not surprised to see Jones being linked with his former club, but the Spaniard does not expect to lose his sidekick.

He said: "It's nothing new. Graeme and I have been working together since 2007 and it's good when you get those links because it means people still remember the work that you did at a previous club.

"But Graeme is fully focused at Everton and it's not even a question.

"The only thing that matters is the results at Everton and there's not going to be any changes in that respect."

Everton face a crunch clash at fellow high-fliers Tottenham on Sunday and Martinez is mulling over whether to unleash recent signing Lacina Traore against Tim Sherwood's side.

The striker has not yet made his debut following his loan move from Monaco, but the Everton boss has revealed the Ivory Coast international could feature at White Hart Lane.

"Lacina is progressing really well. I need to check whether it's wise to use him Sunday. He is fully fit from a medical point of view," he said.

"Lacina is really different to what we've got. He's stronger than I thought and has an incredible appetite for his Everton debut."