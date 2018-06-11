Martinez plays down Hazard injury fears after Belgium friendly

Roberto Martinez revealed Eden Hazard was substituted in Belgium's 4-1 friendly win over Costa Rica after suffering a kick on the leg.

The Chelsea playmaker limped off in the 70th minute of his side's final fixture before the World Cup, raising fears over his health ahead of the tournament in Russia.

However, speaking after the victory in Brussels, national coach Martinez allayed any concerns over Hazard, insisting he was withdrawn after taking a knock.

"Eden is okay: he got a kick on his leg, no more than that", the Spaniard told the media.

"You do not have to worry.

"I enjoyed his performance. He looks fresh, fit and sharp. Excellent."

Romelu Lukaku scored twice and set up another as Belgium extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games.

They forced to come from a goal down on home soil, though, as Costa Rica opened the scoring with a left-footed volley from Bryan Ruiz.

Dries Mertens drew his side level before Lukaku bagged a brace, with the Manchester United striker then setting up substitute Michy Batshuayi to score the fourth.