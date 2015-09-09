Martinez ready to throw Lennon into action

Roberto Martinez is ready to thrust Aaron Lennon into action against Chelsea this weekend, despite the winger having played no competitive football this season.

Lennon's last outing came against West Ham on May 16, during a loan spell at Goodison Park last term.

The England winger returned to Merseyside on a full-time deal from Tottenham earlier this month and has spent the international break working on his fitness in preparation for his second debut.

Everton manager Martinez is now keen to get Lennon some much-needed game time against the champions on Saturday.

"I'm not worried about his physical state and he needs to play games now to sharpen up his play," Martinez told the club's official website.

"He's refreshed and is in a great position. He knows the football club inside out and is desperate to get back to Goodison.

"From that point of view, I expect Aaron to be involved one way or another at the weekend.

"The big advantage Aaron has is that he knows the league and he knows the competition.

"He needs match fitness but he is fresh and has been working very well throughout pre-season as well."