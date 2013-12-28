Martinez reveals enquiries for Jelavic

Jelavic has fallen out of favour at Goodison Park this season, and has yet to find the net in eight appearances for Martinez's men.

Martinez did not rule out the possibility of Jelavic leaving the Merseyside club in the January transfer window in order to afford the Croatia international more playing time ahead of the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

"We've had a couple of enquiries from two different clubs for one of our players," Martinez told the club's official website.

"Nikica Jelavic is someone who we have made it very clear to - we've had a conversation and he has the World Cup around the corner.

"He needs to be playing minutes and we understand that. We'll always try to give it a good assessment of the situation but that's not affecting anyone at the club.

"All we are focusing on is being as good as we can on Sunday (against Southampton).

"Whatever happens in January will be for the good of the football club and that's where the work is."