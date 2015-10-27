Martinez revels in Everton's shootout win

Roberto Martinez has praised his Everton side for the way they overcame Norwich City to book a League Cup quarter-final berth.

Everton trumped their fellow Premier League club 4-3 in a penalty shoot-out at Goodison Park on Tuesday, having come from behind to draw 1-1.

Leon Osman's 68th-minute strike cancelled out Sebastien Bassong's second-half opener before Everton converted all four of their spot-kicks to progress to the last eight.

Wes Hoolahan had a penalty saved and Nathan Redmond missed for the visitors, the outcome leaving Martinez satisfied.

"I thought it was a fantastic cup tie," he said.

"Credit to Norwich, they got the crowd frustrated in spells but we dealt with that really well.

"I thought after Gerard [Deulofeu] came on we had the best chances and found a way through.

"The sucking power of the Gwladys Street was definitely in our favour tonight.

"We're looking forward to seeing who we're going to face but we're still a long way from thinking about winning a trophy."

Everton have never won the League Cup, finishing runners-up in 1977 and 1984. They are back in the Premier League action at home to Sunderland on Sunday.