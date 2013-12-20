Martinez seeking 'short-term solutions' in window

Martinez is keen to bolster his squad next month after losing the services of striker Kone and midfielder Gibson (both knee) for the remainder of the season, but he has stressed in the build-up to Sunday's Premier League clash at Swansea City that the pair remain as integral as ever to his future plans.

On-loan Barcelona forward Gerard Deulofeu (hamstring) is also expected to be out for eight weeks, leaving Martinez searching for ways to exploit the loan market in January.

"I do feel that Arouna Kone and Darron Gibson are two players who were going to have big roles for us," said Martinez in the Liverpool Echo.

"So I will look if there are any options to bring in anyone in January, just to have that peace of mind and make the squad a little bit stronger.

"It could be the loan market.

"It is a short-term situation the one we are in because I'd love to see Darron and Arouna back on the pitch. A short-term solution would help in that respect.

"But overall I've been delighted with the way the lads have adapted."