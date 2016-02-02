Martinez seeks home improvements

Roberto Martinez has conceded that Everton's efforts at home this season have fallen well short of expectations, and he is determined to begin making amends with Wednesday's visit of Newcastle United.

Everton have conceded 22 goals in 12 Premier League games at Goodison Park this term, the division's worst tally on home soil.

Injury-time capitulations at Chelsea and Bournemouth have further damaged Everton's season and despite catching the eye with their attacking verve, Martinez's men are 12th in the Premier League table.

Defeat to Manchester City in the League Cup semi-final was followed up by an FA Cup win at Carlisle United last weekend, with Martinez now keen to transfer cup success to the league.

He told a news conference: "We're not looking back, we're going to look forward. We've got a real important period of games.

"We've been playing in the cups and that distraction has been welcome. We're at the stage of the competitions that we want to be in but now we've got three very important league games in a short period of time.

"It's true that our points return at home hasn't been good enough, that's where we want to work and that's where we want to rely on our fans.

"I think we can correct that. We've got seven games left [at home], that's 21 points to fight for at Goodison.

"It's a moment of trying to find enjoyment and comfort in playing in front of our own fans and using that support to our advantage.

"The margins have been very, very small. I don't think we've been playing badly, but we haven't been able to be solid and defensively stronger in terms of leaking goals that cost us a lot.

"Our defensive record at home and away is very, very different and that's something we [will] look to correct from now until the end of the season."