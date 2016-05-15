Martinez skips Bayern celebrations for ankle treatment

Javi Martinez was forced to miss Bayern Munich's title celebrations on Sunday in order to receive treatment for an ankle problem.

The 27-year-old was not involved in the 3-1 win over Hannover on Saturday as Pep Guardiola's side wrapped up their Bundesliga title defence at the Allianz Arena.

Martinez was absent as the Bayern squad paraded the trophy to supporters at Marienplatz and the club have confirmed he was being treated for an ankle injury sustained in training.

Bayern hope he will be fit for the DFB-Pokal final against Borussia Dortmund next Saturday.

"Bayern fans noticed at once that Javi Martinez was not present for the championship celebrations at the Allianz Arena on Saturday and on Marienplatz on Sunday," a club statement read.

"The defensive all-rounder sustained an ankle injury in training last Thursday and continued to receive treatment over the weekend in order to be available for selection in the final against Borussia Dortmund."