Martinez slams 'illegal' Chelsea approach for Stones

Everton manager Roberto Martinez accused John Terry of helping an illegal Chelsea approach for defender John Stones.

The Premier League champions are reported to have had two bids in excess of £20million for Stones rejected by Everton.

However, Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho and his players have discussed publicly the possibility of signing the 21-year-old defender.

Martinez was disappointed by John Terry's comments on Wednesday, when the Chelsea captain suggested his club were looking to Stones as one for the future.

"That is wrong; that is illegal," Martinez said.

"The rules don’t allow you to comment on players who are registered at other clubs in that open manner. That is disappointing."

Martinez has continued to reiterate his desire to keep Stones at Everton, and has also insisted the club are big enough for the four-time England international.

The Spaniard said there was no interest in selling Stones, who is contracted until mid-2019.

"We have had one or two bids for a player who in my eyes for someone who potentially can be the best centre-half England have produced, and we have not accepted it. There is no deal on the table so move on," Martinez said.

"He is not for sale, we have said that many times, he is not for sale.

"I am not stupid enough to say I know what will happen, or that I have a crystal ball but I have always said John Stones is not for sale."