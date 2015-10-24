Martinez: Soft goals cost Everton against Arsenal

Everton manager Roberto Martinez felt his side shot themselves in the foot as they went down 2-1 to Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday.

Goals from Olivier Giroud and Laurent Koscielny put Everton two goals down after 38 minutes, before Ross Barkley pulled one back in the 44th minute.

The away side failed to level the scoring, though, and Martinez was unable to hide his disappointment.

"We shot ourselves in the foot in terms of giving away such an easy two-goal lead," Martinez said.

"We put ourselves in a really difficult position but I enjoyed the reaction and the desire to get back in the game.

"From that point on we had two very important moments in the second half. Petr Cech made a very important save from Gerard Deulofeu and there was a great header from Romelu Lukaku that hit the crossbar when it looked like it was going in.

"I did feel at times that we found it easy to get in good positions on the pitch and maybe having a little more know-how in front of goal, we could have used those positions a little better.

"All in all, to look like you can rescue something from the game after giving away a two-goal lead, it showed what we have in the squad but, from the other side, there is disappointment for giving away such soft goals."