Martinez takes blame for Everton slump

Everton manager Roberto Martinez admits the criticism against him during the side's slump has been justified as they prepare for their biggest game of the season.

Martinez and Co. head to Wembley on Saturday for an FA Cup semi-final against Premier League counterparts Manchester United.

However, Everton are coming off a 4-0 thumping at the hands of local rivals Liverpool and are winless in their last six games in all competitions.

Martinez believes the stick he has received during their poor run of form is justified but insists his only focus is on beating United into the final.

"When you lose games the criticism is justified," the Spaniard said. "As a manager, the same way you get idolised, there are extreme emotions. I have to accept it and I need to be responsible.

"My position as a manager is always questioned. As a manager you are always three defeats from being questioned. I don't think that has changed.

"Sometimes it's in a public manner and more highlighted and there are different circumstances, but the position of the manager is never guaranteed. I don’t think any manager expects that."

He added: "Since the quarter-final of the FA Cup the results have not been good enough so any manager should be under scrutiny. That is part of our position – down to the results.

"But, believe me, it is not in my mind because now is not the time. At the moment the focus is all on the FA Cup and seizing the opportunity. It is 10 months of hard work to get into this position.

"I am not wasting time on things I cannot control. Everything is about the semi-final and how we can get players ready for a big sporting occasion. Everything else is for the end of the season."