Martinez warns Everton players: Improve or lose your Wembley spot

Roberto Martinez warned his Everton players they must show immediate improvement or face missing out on the side's FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Everton booked their spot in the final-four of the competition after a 2-0 win over Chelsea, courtesy of Romelu Lukaku's brace on March 12.

Martinez and Co. are set to face either Manchester United or West Ham in the semi-finals, pending the result of their quarter-final replay.

However, after back-to-back losses in the Premier League against West Ham and Arsenal respectively, Martinez said his players must improve or they will not be selected for the Wembley tie.

"I know there’s been a lot of talk about the semi-final but every game is vitally important," said the Spaniard, whose Everton were beaten 2-0 by Arsenal on Saturday.

"Unless you can show you are a player to drive Everton forward, it will be difficult to see how you can stay in the side.

"We have got eight games to play for in the league. Every game has got an important meaning for different reasons individually and the players’ careers and as a team, and clearly we are not going to through any game with no meaning being at Everton.

"The competition for places is as good as it's ever been. The focus and the work has been terrific, that is why I couldn't see this performance coming. That is the most hurtful part of it."